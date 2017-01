Deante Alt'Lexus, aka Deante Baker

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The New Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say shot and killed a man, Richard Cozart, Jr.

The shooting happened on Jan. 19.

Police are looking for Deante Alt’Lexus, a.k.a Deante Baker. He is charged with murder. The murder warrant was issued on Tuesday night.

Floyd County Proscutor said Alt’ Lexus lives in Louisville.



