Jmes Roberts (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The stepfather of a 14-year-old girl stabbed to death in the Portland neighborhood is facing charges in a shooting incident, involving the family of his stepdaughter's accused killer. James Roberts was arrested on Wednesday after he admitted to police that he had been involved in a drive-by shooting on Duncan Street.

"All I want is justice for her. She was an innocent bystander,” Roberts told WHAS11 on Tuesday.

According to police, Roberts’ step-daughter Madison Branch was stabbed to death at a Portland gas station Monday night. Nineteen-year-old Tiffany James was arrested and charged with her murder.

Hours after she died, Roberts’ told WHAS11 he wants justice.

"Her friend was in need. She was helping her friend out, and that got her stabbed by an adult,” he said.

Two days later, Roberts was taken into custody. According to his arrest paperwork, he admitted to police that he was driving a car involved in a shooting that was aimed for the suspects’ home.

"Well next thing I now I hear bang, bang, bang and my head is throbbing,” Charlene Taylor, the suspect’s Grandmother, said.

According to the arrest slip, Roberts was driving the car, and a juvenile fired the weapon.

It happened in front of Tiffany James' home. No one was hurt during the shooting.

Taylor said, "Somebody else is going to end up getting killed if it don't stop and it really needs to stop."

The two families are at odds over the stabbing incident, with one claiming it was self-defense, the other saying it was blatant murder.

"Maddie is the victim here. Nobody is the victim besides Madison, and we will get justice for her,” Branch’s aunt, Christy Branch, said.

"We’re not bothering them people and I want them people to leave us alone, were not retaliating. And were also losing a child,” family of Tiffany James said.

Tensions only mounting between the two families as police continue to investigate.



Roberts is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

