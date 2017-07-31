Murder suspect's tearful confession sharply contrasted by playful court appearance

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - Newly obtained evidence by the WHAS11 News i-Team reveals a trail of trust, betrayal, death, and confession which spanned across two states on a weekend when most were celebrating Thunder Over Louisville.

For the most part, April 22, 2017, was a day to celebrate. However, for one family, the hours before, during and after the fireworks were not filled with smiles. Fear was the only emotion available.

"I need to place a missing person's report," a worried Nicole Armes told a MetroSafe dispatcher on April 21. She made the call to report her fiancée, Joshua Cambron, missing. She said it had been nearly 5 hours since anyone had heard from him. "I got a text from my fiancée saying he had a flat tire and that's the last I've heard of him," Armes said, "He won't pick up and this is very unusual."

Surveillance video from a Sears on the Outer Loop showed a white SUV moving through the parking lot. Detectives believe that was Cambron. The images were likely some of the last to capture Cambron in public.

Later that day, police said, Cambron ran into an acquaintance, Misty McKnight, along with her boyfriend Robert Carpenter at a Wal-Mart across from Jefferson Mall. Records show the pair told Cambron they needed to use his vehicle, to which Cambron obliged, even though he had to go to work.

One report shows the 3 were on their way to drop Cambron off for work when something suddenly changed.

"They used a knife to try to take his vehicle, try to rob him of his vehicle," LMPD Homicide Unit Supervisor Lt. Emily McKinley said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page, "At that time, the victim refused, he fought."

It was in those moments police believe Cambron was killed. Hours passed before there was any revelation as to what happened to Cambron or where McKnight and Carpenter were.

Just before midnight, in Delaware County, Ohio, some 250 miles away, a person called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle.

It was a white SUV.

When Delaware County Sheriff's deputies approached the car, they found McKnight and Cambron inside. They also found a large amount of blood.

Through their own investigation, the Ohio detectives learned the SUV where McKnight and Carpenter were found belonged to Cambron, who had been reported missing. Detectives brought McKnight and Carpenter in for questioning under the suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

They would later learn the case was much deeper than a stolen car.

"Upon further investigation and in consultation with the Louisville Metro Police Department of Louisville, Kentucky, it was believed that the owner of the vehicle, Joshua K. Cambron, was a victim of a violent crime," DCSO Detective Chadwick Sloan wrote in an affidavit.

"Where's Josh at?" one detective asked McKnight.

"I don't think Josh is alive." When asked why, McKnight tearfully replied, "Because he cut his throat open."

"Rob cut his throat? How come?" the detective repeated.

McKnight admitted seeing Carpenter kill Cambron and helping her boyfriend dump her friend's body along Bear Camp Road in Louisville before taking off for Ohio.

"Ms. McKnight provided details of this violent assault that were later corroborated with the location of the deceased body being found in Kentucky," Sloan wrote.

Had McKnight not point not have pointed investigators in the right direction, one document suggests Cambron's body may have never been found.

When Carpenter sat down with detectives, he told them he did not want to talk. During the investigation, however, investigators received a tip alleging Carpenter had bragged about killing Cambron and others before and "loves the feel of blood on his hands."

McKnight shared an emotional account of what happened despite being fearful of what might happen to her. However, two weeks later, While waiting to face a judge in Louisville Metro Corrections, McKnight appeared playful and jovial moments before she and Carpenter were arraigned on murder charges.

The couple, who are both represented by public defenders are scheduled to return to court September 21 for a pre-trial conference.

