Murder suspect previously released on home incarceration back in custody

WHAS 11:41 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department made a homicide arrest on Monday night after they obtained an indictment for 20-year-old Deandre Williams.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Robert Leachman, 20, last week in the Park Hill neighborhood. He was on home incarceration before Monday’s arrest. A judge placed him in that program.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. He will be in court on Tuesday morning.

