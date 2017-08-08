Murder suspect, previously released on home incarceration, arraigned following indictment

Deandre Williams

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A murder suspect that was placed on house arrest is now back in jail just days later.

Deandre Williams' case has drawn a lot of attention since it started last week. A Jefferson County arraignment court judge's decision to release him on the home incarceration program, or HIP, has caused a lot of controversy in the community in the days since.

The judge appointed a public defender for Williams in court Tuesday morning, Aug. 8. The attorney entered a formal not guilty plea on his behalf, but he is still behind bars in Metro Corrections.

Last week, police say Williams admitted to shooting and killing Robert Leachman.

There are more than 650 people in the program in Jefferson County, but it's mostly reserved for people with drug-related charges as opposed to more serious ones like this murder charge.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Williams on those murder charges and LMPD arrested him later that day.

Williams will be back in court on Sept. 8. He's got a $100,000 bond as well as a no weapons order.





