Murder, attempted suicide in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One man is dead, another in the hospital. Louisville Metro Police suspect the man shot and killed his girlfriend's son before turning the gun on himself. The suspect survived and is in the hospital.

Crime tape flapped in breeze Tuesday as LMPD detectives scoured the scene for evidence that would detail the deadly events leading up to this killing.

The Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood is near Terry and Greenwood streets.

The victim’s family members described the men's connection saying the suspect, 36-year-old Barry Barger was dating the victim's mother. The victim is described as being in his 20’s but police have yet to release his identity.

Family members told us that the men argued Monday night then again this morning. The mother was not home at the time of Tuesday's shooting.

One neighbor described the victim as “friendly” and said, just yesterday, he mowed the neighbor's lawn.

Barry Barger faces a murder charge.

According to police reports, he was able to speak with officers who arrived at the scene of the killing before being transported to the hospital.

