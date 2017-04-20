WHAS
Multiple people shot in the Smoketown neighborhood

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 9:31 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) –At least three people have been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Jacob St. just before 8:30 p.m. where a man and two women were shot. There are reports of a fourth victim, but police have not been able to confirm this.

One victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. The other two were transported by EMS. None of the victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the police at 574-LMPD.

