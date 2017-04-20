Multiple people shot in the Smoketown neighborhood

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) –At least three people have been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Jacob St. just before 8:30 p.m. where a man and two women were shot. There are reports of a fourth victim, but police have not been able to confirm this.

One victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. The other two were transported by EMS. None of the victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the police at 574-LMPD.

