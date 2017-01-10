Movie props passed off as real money in Meade Co.: Fake bills (Facebook)

MEADE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Fake $100 bills have been making their way through businesses in Meade County. The Meade Co. Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious when accepting bills.

The fake bills circulating in Meade Co. are movie props that say “motion picture use only on both sides of the bill. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that “at a quick glance they could easily be misidentified as an actual $100 bill.”

Don’t be fooled by one of these bills! Be observant, if you come in contact with these bills, call the police.