Motion filed to dismiss David Yates from case

Councilman David Yates (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--The lawsuit alleging sex abuse in LMPD's youth explorer program is back in court.

The Jefferson County Attorney's Office is trying to disqualify the Metro Council President as an attorney in the case.

David Yates represents four people in a lawsuit against the Youth Explorer Program.

The group claims sexual abuse and a police cover-up.

A motion filed last week includes a conversation which happened over Facebook Messenger between Yates and one of his clients.

According to the filing, Yates offered his legal representation while noting his unique position as a reason why he should be hired.

A judge is expected to hear the argument from the County Attorney's Office Late Monday.

