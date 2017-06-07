Mother identifies Dumesnil homicide victim as teenage son

Homicide investigation in an alley near 2700 block of Dumesnil Street in the Parkland neighborhood on June 7. (Photo: Shay McAlister)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As police investigate the city’s latest homicide, one family is grieving the loss of their young family member.

A woman on scene the scene of the homicide told WHAS11 the victim is her son, 18-year-old Jericho Moore.

Police were called to the alley behind the 2700 block of Dumesnil around noon Wednesday. They said a neighbor called to report an abandoned car, however the investigation quickly turned more serious, after police found a body only feet away.



Officers said inside the vehicle they found traces of blood and bullet holes, and not far from that the body of a young man who had been shot to death.



The man's body was in the backyard of a vacant home. Police have not confirmed the man’s name or age, but do believe his death is somehow connected to the abandoned vehicle.



Some neighbors said they heard gunshots overnight but police report they aren't sure what time it happened or even if the shooting happened in that location.

As the investigation continues, police are asking for the community’s help. If you have any information you are encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

