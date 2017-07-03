Mother charged with shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A mother is charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction.



Police say Laura Hujo used her 6-year-old to steal merchandise from display cases at Nordstrom's Rack on Shelbyville Road.

Officers say Hujo would go into a dressing room and remove the security tags and then put the items in her purse.

The price tag of the goods was $519.

Hujo was arrested on July 1.



