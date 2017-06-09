Mother charged in infant son's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--For the first time we are hearing from the mother charged with suffocating her baby telling police what happened.

Dailyn Cruz-Abrea initially told dispatchers she held her son's nose and mouth in the Fountain Square apartments in West Buechel in March.

She was extremely emotional but told officers she'd messed up with her son and wanted to die.

Abrea is in jail on a half a million dollar bond and is due back in court in July.

