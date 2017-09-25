Mother charged in deadly crash expected to appear before judge

Erica Fouch is facing two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and one charge of driving while suspended. (Photo: Clark County Jail)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Clark County mother accused of being on drugs during a crash with a train that killed her children, 5-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt, is expected to face a judge Monday afternoon.

That crash happened earlier in 2017 in Henryville on State Road 160, that's in northern Clark County.

Police say a toxicology report revealed Erica Fouch was driving under the influence of multiple drugs including Xanax, marijuana, and meth.

Fouch is facing two charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and one charge of driving while suspended.

If convicted, Fouch could face up to 42 years in prison.



