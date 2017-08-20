8-year-old missing North Carolina girl found safe in Ky.; suspect in custody

Patrick McGraw (Photo: LMDC, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – North Carolina authorities have called off an Amber Alert after an 8-year-old girl was found safe.

According to police Trinity McGraw was found safe in Louisville after being reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Trinity McGraw (Photo: Custom)

When the Amber Alert was originally issued, authorities with Stokes County Sheriff’s office in North Carolina reported that Trinity may have been with Patrick McGraw, 37.

According to our sister station WCNC, family members told deputies that Patrick spoke to his father Charles asking him for money so that he could buy clothes for Trinity.

Deputies told WCNC that Charles lives in Louisville.

Patrick McGraw is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a fugitive warrant and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 21.

No bond has been set.

© 2017 WHAS-TV