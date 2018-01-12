Triple shooting investigation underway in PRP

LMPD is investigating there people who were found dead in PRP on Jan. 12, 2018. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the deaths of three people in the PRP neighborhood.

The investigation is in the 6400 block of Venango Drive. Two women and a man were found shot to death in a home. LMPD said two children under the age of five were in the home too and were not harmed.

LMPD officers are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.



© 2018 WHAS-TV