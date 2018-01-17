(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A quiet Old Louisville neighborhood block was disrupted by gunfire, and three men are recovering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say it happened inside a barber shop near 6th and Oak St.



The men are expected to be okay, but people who live in the area say the damage is already done.

Police have not made any arrests and they say they are looking for a suspect. If you have any information, you can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

