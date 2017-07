SHOOTING generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 has learned, through MetroSafe, there is a shooting in the 800 block of Rubel Avenue, in the Highlands.

MetroSafe says one person was shot and that person’s condition is not known.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

