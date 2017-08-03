No one injured after shots fired near Evangel Christian School

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – No one was injured following shots fired near a Christian school on Minor Lane on Thursday.

The shots were fired at 3:15 p.m. near the Evangel Christian School, located at 5400 Minor Lane and is just south of the Louisville International Airport.

The school was placed on lockdown. No children were in the school at the time of this incident.

SWAT cleared the school and everyone was accounted for.

LMPD says the preliminary stages of their investigation reveals shots were fired on the perimeter of the North side of the school.

According to LMPD the school was not the target of this shooting.

LMPD is continuing to investigate.

