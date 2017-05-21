police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

Louisville, KY - A young boy, under the age of 10, is in critical condition tonight after being shot near the 2100 block of West Madison St in the Russell neighborhood today.

He is currently undergoing surgery.

We have been told that he was shot in upper-half of his body. So far, no suspect(s) have been arrested. LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

There were other people were in the home where this young boy was shot, but no one else was injured.

We will continue to update this story once more information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV