WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

MetroSafe: 1 shot on Poplar View Drive

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:00 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a shooting in southwest Louisville.

Officials with MetroSafe say the incident happened in the 4700 block of Poplar View Drive around 10:30 p.m.

So far one victim has been injured and the severity of their injuries have not yet been released.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories