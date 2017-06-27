MetroSafe: 1 shot on Poplar View Drive

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a shooting in southwest Louisville.

Officials with MetroSafe say the incident happened in the 4700 block of Poplar View Drive around 10:30 p.m.

So far one victim has been injured and the severity of their injuries have not yet been released.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV