1 dead in Park Hill shooting, police say

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:40 PM. EDT July 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One woman is dead following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to police.

Police say the incident happened near the Park Hill Housing Complex near South 12th and West Hill Streets just after 5 p.m.

Police did not have the female’s age, identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting immediately available.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available. 

