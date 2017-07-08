1 dead in Park Hill shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One woman is dead following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to police.
Police say the incident happened near the Park Hill Housing Complex near South 12th and West Hill Streets just after 5 p.m.
Police did not have the female’s age, identity or the circumstances surrounding the shooting immediately available.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
