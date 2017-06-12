No suspects after man is gunned down in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

People gather at an apartment complex near Utah Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood after a man is shot to death on June 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are looking for answers after a man was gunned down in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Monday evening.

Fourth Division officers responded to an apartment complex near Utah and Thornberry Avenues around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old male dead in the street from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

This is the fourth homicide in four days in the Metro Area and police say the first homicide and the last homicide all hurt the same.

“The number doesn’t matter to us, the number doesn’t matter to the families of the victims – what number homicide they were. We just all need to come together as a city and put our feelings aside and do what’s right. If you saw something, tell us about it so we can bring closure to the victims and these families,” LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington said.

Police do not have any suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

