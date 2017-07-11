Metro Police cite Louisville man found using rifle in music video as prop

Police say 20-year-old Lazaro J. Martinez was found posing with the rifle during the production of the rap video near Cecil and Greenwood in the Chickasaw neighborhood. (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Police have cited a Louisville man after he was found using a rifle as a prop for a music video.

Police say 20-year-old Lazaro J. Martinez was found posing with the rifle during the production of the rap video near Cecil and Greenwood in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD posted on their Facebook page that Martinez was unlawfully in possession of the gun.

While Martinez was cited for this particular incident, he is facing gun charges from an incident in May.

LMPD saying on social media, "Stick to rapping and stay away from the crime folks!"

