Men found dead in Lyndon apartment ID'd by coroner's office

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The two men who were found dead in an apartment at Partridge Meadow Apartments, located in Lyndon, were identified on Monday, June 5.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Ronald Campbell and 48-year-old Kenneth Courtney died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The two men were found dead on Sunday afternoon in an apartment in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive. LMPD said officers received a call around 5 p.m. Sunday from a family member who arrived at one of the apartments at Partridge Meadows and found Campbell and Courtney.

LMPD homicide detectives arrived at the apartments to try to learn about what happened, but many neighbors, even those living next to the apartment, said they did not notice anything different from the usual quietness in the neighborhood.

Police are still trying to learn how the victims were connected to the apartment. LMPD is also still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

