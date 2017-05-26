Massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

Felipe Saucedo mugshot (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage has been arrested after turning himself in.

Felipe Saucedo is charged with sexual misconduct and third-degree sexual abuse.

Per police reports, the victim was getting a massage from Saucedo at a massage parlor on Main Street in March. The victim said toward the end of her massage Saucedo began touching her inappropriately and assaulted her.

© 2017 WHAS-TV