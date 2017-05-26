WHAS
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:08 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage has been arrested after turning himself in.

Felipe Saucedo is charged with sexual misconduct and third-degree sexual abuse.

Per police reports, the victim was getting a massage from Saucedo at a massage parlor on Main Street in March. The victim said toward the end of her massage Saucedo began touching her inappropriately and assaulted her. 

