Massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage has been arrested after turning himself in.
Felipe Saucedo is charged with sexual misconduct and third-degree sexual abuse.
Per police reports, the victim was getting a massage from Saucedo at a massage parlor on Main Street in March. The victim said toward the end of her massage Saucedo began touching her inappropriately and assaulted her.
