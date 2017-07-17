Masked robbers target walkers in high traffic areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A victim who says today, she's counting her blessings.



“I feel very lucky. Everything that took place is replaceable,” she said.



A Louisville woman--who did not want to reveal her identity--says she was a victim of a robbery early Sunday morning with her two friends at Weisser and Frankfort Avenues.



“I will never walk anywhere anymore,” she said.



The victim and her friends were involved in one of three incidents that happened early Sunday morning within three hours and five miles of each other, each involving men who wore bandanas to cover their faces.



“They then shoved me against the electric pole and ripped my purse off of me,” the victim said.



Masked robbers also attacked two men on Hite Avenue in Crescent Hill. Police say the victims in this case were physically assaulted and one of the suspects had a gun.

And again, another robbery, this time police say four suspects with bandanas over their faces attacked two other men on the 1400 block of Hepburn Avenue.

Now, this victim says she will think twice before walking.



“If it’s late, if it's dark, if you're not familiar with the area just do the smart thing. I thought I was, but obviously things can still happen,” she said.

Police say they are investigating all three incidents but they do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

