Marshall Co. shooting suspect to appear in court Thurs.

The scene at Marshall County High School following a deadly shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Ryan Hermens, The Paducah Sun)

MARSHALL Co.Ky. (WHAS 11)--The teenager who police say is responsible for killing two teenagers and hurting 18 others in Marshall County is expected in court Thursday.

The two teens killed in the shooting were identified as Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

Bailey Holt was shot and killed on Jan. 23 during a shooting at the Marshall County High School. (Photo: Family photo)

RELATED: Police ID 2 Marshall County students fatally shot at school

Bailey's mother says she's not sure how she feels about the teenager facing charges.

Police have not released the identity of the teenager they arrested.

School is closed Jan.25 for Marshall County High School students but the elementary and middle schools are back open.

RELATED: Community gathers in prayer after Ky. school shooting

© 2018 WHAS-TV