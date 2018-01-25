WHAS
Marshall Co. shooting suspect to appear in court Thurs.

Marshall Co. shooting suspect in court Thurs.

January 25, 2018

MARSHALL Co.Ky. (WHAS 11)--The teenager who police say is responsible for killing two teenagers and hurting 18 others in Marshall County is expected in court Thursday.

The two teens killed in the shooting were identified as Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

Bailey's mother says she's not sure how she feels about the teenager facing charges.

Police have not released the identity of the teenager they arrested.

School is closed Jan.25 for Marshall County High School students but the elementary and middle schools are back open.

