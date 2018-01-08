Man to appear in court for stealing unmarked cop car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--An 18-year-old is expected to face a judge after police say he stole an unmarked LMPD cruiser.

Investigators say Tajuan Burton admitted to stealing the police car Wednesday night from the officer's home behind Oxmoor Mall.

The black Ford Taurus was later found abandoned on 35th Street on a residents front yard.

Police arrested Burton on Jan 6.



