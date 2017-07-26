Man takes plea deal in shooting death of 8-year-old

Andre O'Neal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It will be up to a Jefferson County Circuit Judge to decide the fate of the man who admitted to mishandling a gun which led to the death of an 8-year-old boy.

According to court records, Elgin Anders agreed to plead guilty to reckless homicide in connection to the January 2016 death of Andre O'Neal, Jr. at the home of the young boy's relatives in the Shawnee Neighborhood.

The records, which were obtained by the WHAS11 News i-Team, show Anders told investigators he mishandled the .357 revolver while barbecuing and said the weapon fell and went off.

Anders and another person found O'Neal and drove him to the hospital. O'Neal died shortly after midnight the next morning, records show.

Records from the Kentucky State Police crime lab revealed the weapon to be functional. "The internal hammer block safety and rebound side prevent item 1 from firing if the trigger is not held rearward" technicians concluded.

Prosecutors recommended Anders be sentenced to two years in prison or four years probation.

Judge Brian Edwards is scheduled to make the decision when Anders is sentenced September 12.

