Man stabbed at bus station on 7th and Ali

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Two people were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a busy bus stop in Louisville.

The stabbing happened April 30 at the Greyhound Bus Station at Muhammad Ali and 7th Street.

John Gentuso and Billy Finn are both charged with assault. Police say they were caught running from the scene with knives in hand and later admitted to the crime.

Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.



