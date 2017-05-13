Man shows up to Fern Creek fire station with gunshot wound, police say

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police say they are investigating a shooting in the Fern Creek area.

According to officials, a man showed up at Fire Station 1 Saturday night with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital.

Police say they are looking into what happened and do not know the severity of the man’s injuries.

If you have any information, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

