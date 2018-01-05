Man shot near Newburg Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville Metro Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Friday morning.

Early reports say the man shot was a cab driver. MetroSafe says it happened just before 6 a.m. outside a home on Carver Court, near Newburg Middle School. The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. We'll keep you updated with any new details.

