Man shot, killed in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS 11)--NewAlbany police are asking for your help in solving the city's first homicide of 2017.

Police say someone shot the man in front of a home before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Erni Avenue.

It's still very early in the case and the only thing we know about the victim at this point is that he's 20-years-old.

We don't know his name or what led up to his death, but we're working to get those details from investigators.

Police also talked to potential witnesses, and we're hoping to learn more about whether or not that information is giving them any leads.

This crime took New Albany police to multiple locations Jan.18.

Police got called to the scene just before 7 p.m. but also responded to Baptist Floyd Hospital.

Right after they got to the home on Erni Avenue, police say the victim was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Neighbors say they heard the violence happen right by their home.

Police haven't made any arrests, but say they don't think there's any outstanding threat to the community at this time.

The New Albany police chief also spoke to the fact that this kind of crime is rare in this city.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call the New Albany Police Department CRIME LINE at 812-948-NAPD.

(© 2017 WHAS)