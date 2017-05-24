Man shot in Park DuValle neighborhood dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man who was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood on Tuesday evening died from his injuries.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Officers say they found a male in his teens to late twenties inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in grave condition and later died on Wednesday. His identity is not known at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting occurred from inside or outside the vehicle and if whether the victim was alone or not when he was shot.

They have not confirmed if the victim was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle.

LMPD’s investigation into this shooting continues.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

