WHAS
Close

Man seriously injured in Okolona shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:26 PM. EST January 26, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Okolona neighborhood on Jan. 26. It happened around 8 p.m. on Norene Lane.
 

Police found a male victim that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
           

Police don't have any suspects, but witnesses said a green SUV was in the alley and shots were fired from inside the vehicle.
 

If you have any information call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories