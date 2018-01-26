Man seriously injured in Okolona shooting

Emergency vehicle lighting (Photo: artolympic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Okolona neighborhood on Jan. 26. It happened around 8 p.m. on Norene Lane.



Police found a male victim that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.



Police don't have any suspects, but witnesses said a green SUV was in the alley and shots were fired from inside the vehicle.



If you have any information call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV