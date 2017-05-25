Man sentenced in bachelorette party stabbing

Kalief Cummings was arrested early Monday morning, Aug. 24, on two counts of assault. (Photo: LMCD)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--The man convicted of stabbing two sisters who were visiting Louisville for a bachelorette party learned his fate in court.

It's been almost two years since the stabbing happened downtown near 4th Street Live but May 25 the case is finally coming to a close.

A Jefferson County judge formally sentencing Kalief Cummings. He'll serve 35 years in prison for stabbing two women who were visiting Louisville for a bachelorette party.

The stabbing happened in August of 2015 when Cummings was found guilty of two counts of assault.

The two sisters suffered collapsed lungs and other injuries and one of the women was the bride-to-be and the wedding had to be postponed because of her injuries.

Cummings does have the right to appeal and his attorney says they plan to do so.

