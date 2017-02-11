Man runs near Miami huddle during game vs. No. 4 Louisville

Feb 11, 2017; Louisville, KY, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Jaylen Johnson (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jamie Rhodes, Jamie Rhodes)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A spectator was tackled and arrested after running on the court and hovering near Miami's huddle during the first half of Saturday's game against No. 4 Louisville.

The Hurricanes were leading 26-16 during a timeout with 7:59 remaining in the half when the unidentified man emerged from an aisle and ran onto the court. He went between the Ladybirds dancers and near players as they circled on the court at the KFC Yum! Center.

Several Louisville Metro Police Department officers quickly chased him down, with one tripping the man before others subdued him near midcourt. Multiple officers escorted the man - who yelled as he was being handcuffed - down a tunnel opposite Miami's bench.

The man faces misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespass violation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.