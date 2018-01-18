Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 DWI case

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A man accused of killing two children while driving drunk in 2016 has pleaded guilty.

Police say Juan Carlos Ortega-Santos was drunk when he hit four children in Jeffersontown, killing two of them.

In court on Thursday morning, Ortega-Santos plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter and wanton endangerment. He will serve 25 years in prison.

Ortega-Santos admitted he is not a U.S. citizen while in court. He is also under federal indictment on immigration and fraud charges.

That case is on hold until the Jefferson County case is done.

