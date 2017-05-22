Man on LMPD'S most wanted list arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A man on LMPD's Most Wanted list now behind bars after nearly a year on the run.

Devyn Campbell faced a judge May 22 on charges from multiple cases.

The most recent are drug charges but the allegations which landed him on the Most Wanted List date back to June of 2016 when police say Campbell shot two people during an attempted armed robbery.

According to the arrest slip, the victims refused to hand over their property, fighting Campbell who then shot and injured both of them before running away.

Police picked him up May 20 and he's charged with assault, robbery, drug possession to name a few.

The judge raised his bond to $30,000 cash.

He's due back in court on June 1.





