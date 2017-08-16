Man on home incarceration during deadly shooting indicted by grand jury

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The suspect in a deadly apartment shooting on Terril Lane was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender.

Justin Curry, 29, was on home incarceration when the deadly shooting happened on Aug. 5 in the 2000 block of Terril Lane. Thirty-one-year-old James Harris was shot multiple times, according to police.

Police said Curry admitted to shooting Harris.

Curry’s bond is $100,000.

According to court documents, less than three weeks before the shooting, Curry had also been charged with drug possession, he was also arrested for domestic violence in June.

