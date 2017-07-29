Man on drugs runs through traffic naked, police say

Uriah Kelley (Photo: Uriah Kelley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been arrested after police say he ran through traffic naked while under the influence of drugs.

According to arrest records, several witnesses called police after 35-year-old Uriah Kelley was seen running in and out of traffic naked.

When officers found Kelley, they say he admitted to smoking Spice earlier in the day.

Police put Kelley in the back of the police cruiser, but officers were forced to remove him after he reportedly tried to kick out the window.

Police say Kelley then tried to run away, across a busy section of New Cut Road.

He’s charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication among other charges.

Kelley is currently being held at Metro Corrections without bond.

He’s expected to appear in court on Aug. 1.

