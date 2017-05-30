Man injured after shooting near Indi's restaurant in Russell, police say

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday.

According to dispatchers, the incident happened near the Indi’s restaurant in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley, just north of Broadway.

Dispatchers say the man was transported to an area hospital but was later transported University Hospital. His condition is unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

