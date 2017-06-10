Man ID'd in deadly shooting near Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man who was a victim in a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday.

Justin Kern, 36, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place at Kern’s apartment complex off Manslick Road.

Police have not named any suspects or a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV