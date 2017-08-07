Man found shot to death in Newburg apartment ID'd

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The man killed an apartment complex in Newburg has now been identified.

Thirty-one-year-old James Harris was killed at his apartment on Terrill Lane Saturday, August 5. According to police, he was shot multiple times.

The man accused of killing Harris appeared before a judge Monday morning, and it's not his first time. Police said Justin Curry admitted to shooting James Harris on Saturday night. Curry was on home incarceration at the time.

According to court documents, less than three weeks earlier, Curry had also been charged with drug possession, he was also arrested for domestic violence in June.

Curry's bond is set at $100,000.

