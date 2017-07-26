Man found dead in Newburg neighborhood

groovy_investigation_generic_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An investigation is underway after a mysterious death in the Newburg neighborhood.

A man is found dead on Carolyn Way off of Poplar Level Road near East Indian Trail.

Police say the victim suffered some type of trauma when he died early Wednesday morning in the Newburg neighborhood.

Police have not identified the man and are unsure if he even lived in the area.

Investigators are waiting on an autopsy.

If you can help with this investigation, call anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV