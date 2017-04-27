Man fatally shot on Broadway ID'd by coroner's office

Shooting investigation at 41st and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A shooting victim was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday after a fatal shooting at 41st and Broadway.

The Deputy Coroner J. David Wood says 25-year-old Ashton Michael Tomas died from a gunshot wound at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

When police responded to the shooting, Tomas was found shot to death in front of a vacant home.

Community Activist Dr. Eddie Woods said the young man was a part of his ''self-betterment'' group in 2010. The last time he heard from him was in 2013.

“He was a regular attendant,” said Eddie Woods. “We make house visits and I would take him home sometimes, but a decent fella, a real decent fella. His folks was trying real hard with him.”

Eddie Woods said the point of the group is to encourage young men to make better choices. He's someone trying to inspire peace.

