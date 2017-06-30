Man faces murder charge after shooting in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department made an arrest in deadly Fern Creek shooting.
The deadly shooting happened on June 11.
According to a warrant, 33-year-old Scott Seaman shot the victim, 46-year-old Michael Dow, at close range in the 9600 block of Cedar Lake Drive.
Seaman is charged with murder.
A judge ordered Seaman to not have any guns and to have no contact with the Dow's family.
He is being held at Metro Corrections and his bond is set at $500,000. Seaman's next court date is July 3.
