LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A 20-year-old was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department in connection to a deadly shooting from Feb. 2.

LMPD said the victim, 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a home at 10th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Arik A. Brooks is charged with murder.

