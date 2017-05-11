Man faces charges after shooting in April

John Johnson is charged with complicity murder and tampering with physical evidence.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old man they say is connected to the shooting of 34-year-old Damone Jones on April 15.

The shooting happened in a building in the 4200 block of Winnrose Way.

Police say John Johnson and an unidentified co-defendant fled the scene after the shooting and did not contact police.

Jones died at University Hospital.

The shooting scene was not discovered for multiple days. Police said the scene was found to have been altered and attempts were made to destroy or conceal items of evidence.

Johnson is charged with complicity murder and tampering with physical evidence.

