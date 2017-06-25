Man dies in Hart County stabbing

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are investigating fatal stabbing in Hart County Sunday morning.

Police responded to a home on South Jackson Highway in Horse Cave, Kentucky around 2:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found 23-year-old Aniceto Perez Lopez with a stab wound to the abdomen.

According to a preliminary investigation, the person who police say was responsible and another individual were at the scene. Police say both persons had injuries from an apparent altercation with Lopez prior to the stabbing.

Lopez was flown to University of Louisville Hospital's Trauma Center where he later died from his injury.

Police say no arrests have been made but are sending the case to the Hart County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for further review.

© 2017 WHAS-TV